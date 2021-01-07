ESPN Releases Details For Special National Title Game Broadcast

As has been the case for a few years now, ESPN is giving us a multitude of ways to watch this year’s national title. Today, the network rolled out details for this year’s “MegaCast” for Alabama vs. Ohio State.

The main broadcast will be on ESPN. That is one of just 14 broadcast options presented to fans, including different camera views, languages, and fan perspectives.

On ESPN2, Laura Rutledge, Marcus Spears, Dan Orlovsky and Mina Kimes will turn NFL Live into CFP Live, breaking down the game with Todd McShay. That broadcast will certainly focus on the NFL Draft angle.

ESPN News will bring back the very popular Film Room broadcast. SEC Network’s Gene Chizik, the former national title-winning Auburn coach, will be joined by Wake Forest’s Dave Clawson, Liberty’s Hugh Freeze, and North Carolina A&T’s SAm Washington for the broadcast.

Don’t have all the details on this but ESPN just shared this Megacast lineup and that the NFL Live crew will be doing the ESPN2 feed. pic.twitter.com/E2PjjxWhwA — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 3, 2021

Eli Gold, John Parker Wilson, Rashad Johnson, and Chris Stewart will have the Alabama call on SEC Network. Ohio State’s hometown broadcast will feature Paul Keels, Jim Lachey, Matt Andrews, and Skip Mosic.

More, on some of the other broadcast options, via ESPN’s announcement:

MegaCast mainstay SkyCast moves to ESPNU this year, with Jason Fitz and Mike Golic Jr. providing commentary and context out of commercial breaks before throwing back to the sounds of the game. The popular view from above the action and behind the offense on most plays will also have replays shown regularly throughout the presentation. Additionally, the Skycam viewing option will also be available in 4K on DIRECTV, Comcast and Optimum thanks to Samsung QLED. The Spanish-language telecast (ESPN Deportes) and Hometown Radio (SEC Network and the ESPN App) remain staples of the MegaCast, while Refcast – an option that allows viewers to watch the game through former referees’ perspective — returns as a highlight of the ESPN App selections, with the All-22 viewing angle, Command Center, DataCenter and High SkyCam also available digitally.

Command Center will provide a “multi-angle presentation, which includes up to four different vantage points at any one time, with statistics and real-time drive charts supplementing the game action.”

DataCenter will feature Zubin Mehenti and Brad Edwards, and will feature “time stats, analytics, social media commentary and player information.”

Alabama vs. Ohio State kicks off at 8 p.m. ET across the ESPN family of networks.

[ESPN]