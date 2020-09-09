ESPN Reporter Outlines Possible Ohio State-CFB Playoff Scenario

When the Big Ten made its decision to postpone football season, no program took a bigger hit than Ohio State.

Coming off a third-straight Big Ten title and a College Football Playoff appearance, the Buckeyes were projected to be bona fide national championship contenders. Now, they are on the outside looking in.

However, there is still some slight hope for Ohio State. This afternoon, ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg pitched the possibility of the Big Ten starting in late October, rather than late November or later.

If that happens, and the Buckeyes run the table as expected while other Power 5 leagues have their seasons delayed, Rittenberg thinks there’s a chance OSU could sneak in the playoff after all.

Imagine this scenario: #B1G starts Oct. 24 or Oct. 31 without interruptions. Ohio St crushes every opponent. SEC/ACC/Big12 have to push back end of season a few weeks. Would they really dig in to keep Ohio State out of CFP when Buckeyes clearly a top-4 team? Avoids * for champ. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) September 9, 2020

Of course, there are a lot of ifs in this scenario. But Ohio State football fans will still enjoy digesting it because it allows them to have some hope that their team can be in the national title mix after all.

The Big Ten has yet to announce its plans for when it will begin playing, though one has to hope they will do so soon.

Once that happens, we’ll know once and for all if Ohio State will still be eligible for the College Football Playoff.