ESPN Reporter Outlines Possible Ohio State-CFB Playoff Scenario

Ohio State's Justin Fields runs the ball against Clemson in the College Football Playoff.GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 28: Quarterback Justin Fields #1 of the Ohio State Buckeyes is sacked by defensive end Justin Foster #35 of the Clemson Tigers during the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on December 28, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. The Tigers defeated the Buckeyes 29-23. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

When the Big Ten made its decision to postpone football season, no program took a bigger hit than Ohio State.

Coming off a third-straight Big Ten title and a College Football Playoff appearance, the Buckeyes were projected to be bona fide national championship contenders. Now, they are on the outside looking in.

However, there is still some slight hope for Ohio State. This afternoon, ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg pitched the possibility of the Big Ten starting in late October, rather than late November or later.

If that happens, and the Buckeyes run the table as expected while other Power 5 leagues have their seasons delayed, Rittenberg thinks there’s a chance OSU could sneak in the playoff after all.

Of course, there are a lot of ifs in this scenario. But Ohio State football fans will still enjoy digesting it because it allows them to have some hope that their team can be in the national title mix after all.

The Big Ten has yet to announce its plans for when it will begin playing, though one has to hope they will do so soon.

Once that happens, we’ll know once and for all if Ohio State will still be eligible for the College Football Playoff.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.