ESPN Names Ohio State’s Most ‘Unheralded’ Player

Once again, Ohio State football will be loaded talent-wise this season. The Buckeyes roster is littered with future pros.

On offense, quarterback Justin Fields gets most of the headlines, and rightfully so. He might win the Heisman Trophy this fall and has a shot to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Fields returns one of his top targets from last season in wide receiver Chris Olave. As a sophomore, Olave led the Buckeyes in receiving yards (840) and receiving touchdowns (12) while finishing second on the roster in receptions with 48.

Given his stat line last year, is it possible to refer to Olave as an “unheralded” player? ESPN’s Tom VanHaaren thinks so. In a ESPN new feature naming the most “unheralded” player from each preseason top 25 team, Van Haaren chose Olave for Ohio State.

His reasoning is that while Buckeye fans know just how good the former three-star recruit is, he doesn’t get the national praise he is due.

Ohio State fans don’t undervalue wide receiver Olave, but it seems he doesn’t get the national recognition he should. He was overshadowed last season by Justin Fields and running back J.K. Dobbins on offense as well as what Chase Young was doing on defense. But all Olave did was lead one of the best offenses in receiving yards and touchdowns. Despite his stats, people are still talking about what sophomore receiver Garrett Wilson can do in his second season and how much of an impact Fields will have in his second go-round. Olave’s production compared to the national talk and attention he gets is lopsided, and if he continues the rise he sees each season, he should start to garner more attention.

As the top returning receiver on one of the best teams in the country, perhaps this is the year Olave becomes a more household name nationally.