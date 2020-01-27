ESPN Outlines How Ohio State Can Win 2021 National Championship

Ohio State fell short of reaching the 2020 National Championship Game after a brutal loss to the Clemson Tigers. But the Buckeyes are already one of the top contenders for the 2021 title game.

It won’t be easy though. Ryan Day has to try and replace DE Chase Young and RB J.K. Dobbins – two of the most prolific players in the 2019-20 season.

But QB Justin Fields returns to lead yet another talented Ohio State squad.

Will the Buckeyes have enough talent to win the national championship next year?

ESPN has outlined the blueprint for Ohio State to win next season’s title game. ESPN writer Tom VanHaaren thinks the Buckeyes’ defense needs to duplicate its production in 2019, despite losing key defenders.

“The Buckeyes need their defense to stay at its 2019 level and not take a step back,” VanHaaren wrote on ESPN. “That unit is losing defensive end Chase Young, defensive tackles Robert Landers and DaVon Hamilton, corner Jeffrey Okudah, and safety Jordan Fuller among a few others. That is a lot to replace in addition to losing co-defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley to Boston College. … The defense is going to have to play at an elite level if the Buckeyes are going to make a run at the national championship.”

Ohio State’s defense was one of the most intimidating in all of college football last year. The Buckeyes need to replicate their production next season to return to the College Football Playoff.

Will Ohio State reach the title game next season? It certainly seems like a strong possibility at this point in the off-season.

[ESPN]