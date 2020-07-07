ESPN has released its ranking of college football’s best quarterback-head coach duos ahead of the 2020 season.

There are two options up for debate. Ohio State’s Ryan Day and Justin Fields is a tough duo to beat. But the Worldwide Leader is rolling with Clemson’s Dabo Swinney and Trevor Lawrence.

Swinney and Lawrence have led the Tigers to the pinnacle of college football. The two will look to add another national championship for the Clemson program this upcoming season.

ESPN likes the Day-Fields duo at No. 2 – and it’s easy to see why. The Buckeyes came just a play away from beating Clemson in last season’s semi-final contest and the right to face LSU in the title game. Ohio State enters the 2020 season as an overwhelming favorite to win the national championship.

“Ohio State won the Big Ten and nearly knocked off Clemson in the College Football Playoff in Day’s first year as a head coach and Fields’ first season as a starting QB,” writes ESPN staff writer David Hale. “That’s a pretty strong debut, and the relationship between coach and QB was at the heart of the Buckeyes’ success.”

There’s a clear drop-off after Clemson and Ohio State. ESPN believes Tom Herman and Sam Ehlinger is the third-best QB-HC duo ahead of the 2020 season.

Minnesota’s P.J. Fleck and Tanner Morgan and Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher and Kellen Mond land at No. 4 and No. 5, respectively.

There’s a strong chance Clemson’s and Ohio State’s HC-QB duo face off in this season’s national championship.