ESPN Releases New College Football Playoff Picks After Week 15

We’re in the final stretch of the 2020 college football regular season and the field for the College Football Playoff is all but finalized. Following Week 15, the analysts at ESPN have made their picks for the 2020-21 College Football Playoff.

13 ESPN analysts gave their College Football Playoff picks, and 10 of them shared all of the same picks. Alabama, Notre Dame and Clemson were unanimous picks to make the tournament, and only David M. Hale had Notre Dame beating out Alabama for that top spot.

Ten of the analysts picked undefeated Ohio State to secure that coveted fourth and final spot. But there was some disagreement among three of the analysts.

Two of them – Hale and Bill Connelly – picked the Cincinnati Bearcats to get the final spot. It would be a historic pick as no Group of Five team has ever made it to the College Football Playoff.

Sam Khan Jr. went against the grain by picking 7-1 Texas A&M – a team Alabama stomped in the regular season – to get the fourth spot.

Here is the full breakdown of ESPN analysts and their picks.

Andrea Adelson: 1. Alabama, 2. Notre Dame, 3. Clemson, 4. Ohio State

1. Alabama, 2. Notre Dame, 3. Clemson, 4. Ohio State Kyle Bonagura: 1. Alabama, 2. Notre Dame, 3. Clemson, 4. Ohio State

1. Alabama, 2. Notre Dame, 3. Clemson, 4. Ohio State Bill Connelly: 1. Alabama, 2. Notre Dame, 3. Ohio State, 4. Cincinnati

1. Alabama, 2. Notre Dame, 3. Ohio State, 4. Cincinnati Heather Dinich: 1. Alabama, 2. Notre Dame, 3. Clemson, 4. Ohio State

1. Alabama, 2. Notre Dame, 3. Clemson, 4. Ohio State David M. Hale: 1. Notre Dame, 2. Alabama, 3. Clemson, 4. Cincinnati

1. Notre Dame, 2. Alabama, 3. Clemson, 4. Cincinnati Sam Khan Jr.: 1. Alabama, 2. Notre Dame, 3. Clemson, 4. Texas A&M

1. Alabama, 2. Notre Dame, 3. Clemson, 4. Texas A&M Chris Low: 1. Alabama, 2. Notre Dame, 3. Clemson, 4. Ohio State

1. Alabama, 2. Notre Dame, 3. Clemson, 4. Ohio State Harry Lyles Jr.: 1. Alabama, 2. Notre Dame, 3. Clemson, 4. Ohio State

1. Alabama, 2. Notre Dame, 3. Clemson, 4. Ohio State Adam Rittenberg: 1. Alabama, 2. Notre Dame, 3. Clemson, 4. Ohio State

1. Alabama, 2. Notre Dame, 3. Clemson, 4. Ohio State Alex Scarborough: 1. Alabama, 2. Notre Dame, 3. Clemson, 4. Ohio State

1. Alabama, 2. Notre Dame, 3. Clemson, 4. Ohio State Mark Schlabach: 1. Alabama, 2. Notre Dame, 3. Clemson, 4. Ohio State

Alabama, 2. Notre Dame, 3. Clemson, 4. Ohio State Tom VanHaaren: 1. Alabama, 2. Notre Dame, 3. Clemson, 4. Ohio State

1. Alabama, 2. Notre Dame, 3. Clemson, 4. Ohio State Dave Wilson: 1. Alabama, 2. Notre Dame, 3. Clemson, 4. Ohio State

The reasoning is pretty clear: Alabama is the top team in the country, while Ohio State’s lack of games is not an obstacle to getting in.

In the ACC, if Clemson beats Notre Dame – which everyone expects – the College Football Playoff will want to see a rubber-match with higher stakes. Notre Dame beat Clemson in OT in the regular season, but Clemson were without starting QB Trevor Lawrence.

Obviously things will be turned upside down if Alabama, Ohio State or Clemson lose their respective conference title games. But this consensus seems to think that won’t happen.

Who are your picks for the College Football Playoff?