ESPN Computer Model’s Score Prediction For Ohio State-Michigan

Ohio State and Michigan renew their rivalry on Saturday after a year hiatus due to COVID. There will be plenty on the line when they meet.

Both teams are 10-1, with Ohio State 8-0 in Big Ten play and Michigan 7-1 in league action. Whoever wins this weekend will be the Big Ten East champion and move on to the conference title game.

Additionally, OSU moved up to No. 2 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, while Michigan jumped up to No. 5. The winner of “The Game” will have an inside track at a playoff berth.

This morning, ESPN’s Bill Connelly released the SP+ formula score predictions for the upcoming weekend. Connelly’s proprietary predictive SP+ formula is “an opponent- and tempo-adjusted look at the most sustainable and predictive aspects of college football.”

According to SP+, the Buckeyes will pull off a close victory, 32-26.

🍴🍗 WEEK 13 SP+ PICKS 🥧🍻 Ole Miss 31, MSU 29

Iowa 23, Neb 22

Cincy 36, ECU 19

Wash 28, Wazzu 27

UGA 44, GT 11

Ohio St 32, Mich 26

Bama 35, Auburn 22

Oregon 36, OSU 27

PSU 26, Mich St 23

Wisc 27, Minn 19

A&M 33, LSU 19

Clemson 33, SC 16

OSU 28, OU 27

ND 40, Stanford 16 pic.twitter.com/Z30cYUQdqn — Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) November 24, 2021

Ohio State has won eight straight over the Wolverines dating back to 2012. Last year’s game was canceled due to a COVID outbreak in the Michigan program.

If Michigan wins, it will not only be their first victory over the Buckeyes in a decade but also the first for Jim Harbaugh as head coach. It would also earn the Maize and Blue their first appearance in the Big Ten Championship Game.

Michigan-Ohio State will kick off at noon ET Saturday on FOX.