ESPN Computer Model’s Score Prediction For Ohio State-Michigan

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh and Ohio State football coach Ryan Day on the field after the game.ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 30: Head Coach Ryan Day (R) of the Ohio State Buckeyes shakes hands with Head Coach Jim Harbaugh (L) of the Michigan Wolverines after a college football game at Michigan Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Ann Arbor, MI. The Ohio State Buckeyes won the game 56-27 over the Michigan Wolverines. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

Ohio State and Michigan renew their rivalry on Saturday after a year hiatus due to COVID. There will be plenty on the line when they meet.

Both teams are 10-1, with Ohio State 8-0 in Big Ten play and Michigan 7-1 in league action. Whoever wins this weekend will be the Big Ten East champion and move on to the conference title game.

Additionally, OSU moved up to No. 2 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, while Michigan jumped up to No. 5. The winner of “The Game” will have an inside track at a playoff berth.

This morning, ESPN’s Bill Connelly released the SP+ formula score predictions for the upcoming weekend. Connelly’s proprietary predictive SP+ formula is “an opponent- and tempo-adjusted look at the most sustainable and predictive aspects of college football.”

According to SP+, the Buckeyes will pull off a close victory, 32-26.

Ohio State has won eight straight over the Wolverines dating back to 2012. Last year’s game was canceled due to a COVID outbreak in the Michigan program.

If Michigan wins, it will not only be their first victory over the Buckeyes in a decade but also the first for Jim Harbaugh as head coach. It would also earn the Maize and Blue their first appearance in the Big Ten Championship Game.

Michigan-Ohio State will kick off at noon ET Saturday on FOX.

