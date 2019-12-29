ESPN’s 2nd Half Prediction For Ohio State vs. Clemson

The second game of the College Football Playoff is certainly proving to be more competitive than the first one. Whereas the Peach Bowl was largely decided after the first quarter, the Fiesta Bowl is far closer, and is still anyone’s game.

Ohio State leads Clemson 16-14 at halftime, though the game was not quite as close at first as it is now.

The Buckeyes raced out to a 16-0 lead thanks in large part to some stellar running from JK Dobbins.

But the Tigers managed to get things together late in the second half (perhaps with some assistance from the officials). A pair of rushing touchdowns from Travis Etienne and Trevor Lawrence erased 14 points off their deficit in the span of 90 seconds on the game clock.

ESPN’s computer model has released its prediction for the second half of the Fiesta Bowl game.

ESPN’s computer model believes that Ohio State will hold on to win. The computer model gives the Buckeyes a 58.8 percent chance to hold off Clemson.

Ohio State showed in the first quarter that they are more than a match for the defending national champions. But Dabo Swinney is the more experienced head coach on this field. He could have some surprises in store for Ryan Day.

The game is being played on ESPN.