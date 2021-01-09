ESPN’s Adam Schefter Offers Timeline For Urban Meyer’s NFL Decision

Longtime college football coach Urban Meyer could be heading to the NFL as the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Meyer and Jaguars owner Shad Khan met on Friday to discuss the possibility of him coaching the team. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the two have been in “regular communication” in recent weeks.

Schefter also reported the Meyer has been assembling a coaching staff in anticipation of landing an NFL job. Coaching candidates often put together a potential coaching staff before their respective interviews, but this shows Meyer is serious about finally making the leap to the NFL.

Buried in Schefter’s report was WHEN Meyer could make his decision. According to the ESPN insider, Meyer will make a decision on his future this week.

From Schefter:

A decision from Meyer and the Jaguars is expected this week, per sources.

Meyer stepped away from the sideline following the 2018 college football season. After two years away from the game – as a coach at least – he could be back sooner rather than later.

Jacksonville remains the favorite to land Meyer, but the Jaguars aren’t the only NFL team interested in the three-time national champion-winning coach.

Meyer reportedly told those close to him that the Los Angeles Chargers are also interested in hiring him.

With two NFL teams interested in him, it sounds like Meyer will make his decision very soon.