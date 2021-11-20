The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky Has Bold Pro Comparison For WR Chris Olave

Chris Olave in the College Football Playoff against Clemson.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 01: Chris Olave #2 of the Ohio State Buckeyes reacts after his touchdown catch against the Clemson Tigers in the third quarter during the College Football Playoff semifinal game at the Allstate Sugar Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 01, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave shocked the sports world in January when he announced that he was returning to the Buckeyes for his senior year. After all, there were plenty of analysts who thought he had a chance at being a Day 1 pick.

Well, it’s hard to argue against Olave’s decision after seeing how great he has looked this fall for the Buckeyes.

Entering this Saturday’s game, Olave had 51 receptions for 708 yards and 11 touchdowns. It’s safe to say his numbers will look even better after this weekend is over.

With the first half of today’s Ohio State game coming to a close, Olave already has seven receptions for 140 yards and two touchdowns. He has been dominant against Michigan State’s secondary this afternoon.

After watching Olave make a spectacular catch in the first half, ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky revealed his pro comparison for the star wideout.

“Chris Olave = Keenan Allen,”  Orlovsky tweeted on Saturday afternoon.

Olave should be flattered by this comparison, as Allen is one of the best wide receivers in the NFL.

What really separates Allen from other receivers is his ability to run any type of route. Though he’s still developing, Olave has proven that he’s an exceptional route runner.

About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.