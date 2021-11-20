ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky Has Bold Pro Comparison For WR Chris Olave

Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave shocked the sports world in January when he announced that he was returning to the Buckeyes for his senior year. After all, there were plenty of analysts who thought he had a chance at being a Day 1 pick.

Well, it’s hard to argue against Olave’s decision after seeing how great he has looked this fall for the Buckeyes.

Entering this Saturday’s game, Olave had 51 receptions for 708 yards and 11 touchdowns. It’s safe to say his numbers will look even better after this weekend is over.

With the first half of today’s Ohio State game coming to a close, Olave already has seven receptions for 140 yards and two touchdowns. He has been dominant against Michigan State’s secondary this afternoon.

After watching Olave make a spectacular catch in the first half, ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky revealed his pro comparison for the star wideout.

“Chris Olave = Keenan Allen,” Orlovsky tweeted on Saturday afternoon.

Olave should be flattered by this comparison, as Allen is one of the best wide receivers in the NFL.

What really separates Allen from other receivers is his ability to run any type of route. Though he’s still developing, Olave has proven that he’s an exceptional route runner.