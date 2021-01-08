ESPN’s David Pollack Details How Ohio State Can Beat Alabama

On Monday night, the Ohio State Buckeyes will face off against the Alabama Crimson Tide for the national title game.

Two of the most storied programs in college football history will get the chance to add another title to their respective trophy cases. Alabama enters as the slight favorite, but Ohio State was the most dominant team in the semifinal round.

Before the game kicks off, ESPN’s David Pollack was asked how many points Ohio State would have to score to take down Alabama. Hint: it’s a lot.

“It’s going to take over 40 to beat Alabama,” Pollack said on Get Up. “And I tell you what, I can’t give you a blueprint on how to do it because it doesn’t exist. I haven’t seen it.”

He broke down Ohio State’s chances to limit Alabama’s offense, via 247Sports:

“Having watched all the tape, if you go back and you watch Arkansas – Arkansas did the best job of limiting explosive plays. Mac Jones threw for 200 years, DeVonta Smith had 28 yards receiving and three catches. How’d they do it? They rushed three and dropped eight. They had a bunch of people in coverage and they said, ‘we aren’t giving up the big play. You want to run the football? So be it’. They were still down 38-3 at halftime! 38-3! They did a great job, they did an awesome job!”

Ohio State will certainly have its hand full with Alabama’s vaunted offense.

To make matters worse for the Buckeyes, Alabama might be getting back star wide receiver Jaylen Waddle for the title game.

Of course, Clemson was supposed to defeat Ohio State in the semifinal round and we all know how that turned out.