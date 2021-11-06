ESPN’s David Pollack Has Blunt Message For Ohio State

The initial College Football Playoff rankings of the 2021 season have sparked plenty of debates over the past few days. On Saturday, ESPN analyst David Pollack shared his thoughts on the current rankings.

Pollack is a bit surprised that Ohio State is currently the No. 5 team in the country. The Buckeyes have plenty of talent on their roster, but Pollack believes their résumé leaves a lot to be desired.

“Here’s where my problem is with Ohio State — who have they beaten so far that’s impressed you? Who? A 3-loss Penn State?” Pollack said, via Saturday Tradition. “Compared to everyone else, when you look at resume, at this point, it’s not as strong as everyone else.”

Pollack added that Cincinnati should be ranked higher than Ohio State at this time. He pointed out that Cincinnati’s best win was on the road against Notre Dame.

David Pollack says it "would have been fair at this point" to have Cincinnati over Ohio State. Says Cincinnati's best win (on the road vs. #10 Notre Dame), better than Ohio State's best win. — Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) November 6, 2021

Fortunately for Ohio State, it has plenty of time to improve its résumé.

The final two opponents this season for Ohio State are Michigan State and Michigan. Wins over those two programs would certainly change the way analysts like Pollack view the Buckeyes.

For now, Ohio State will have to take care of business against Nebraska.

The Buckeyes and Cornhuskers will kick off at 12 p.m. ET on FOX.