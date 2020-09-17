ESPN’s David Pollack Sums Up The Big Ten This Season

Big Ten football is officially coming back, which is great news for Ohio State. Ryan Day and the Buckeyes are eager to get another crack at winning a national title, especially after coming so close last season.

Michigan, Penn State and Wisconsin received some preseason hype back in August. However, ESPN analyst David Pollack isn’t so sure those programs will be able to keep up with Ohio State.

During the latest addition of the ‘CFB Podcast with Herbie, Pollack and Negandhi,’ Pollack talked about the landscape of the Big Ten this season.

While there are plenty of respectable programs in the Big Ten, Pollack believes all of them will be looking up to the Buckeyes when it’s all said and done.

Here’s what Pollack had to say, via Saturday Tradition:

“It’s Ohio State and then everybody else,” Pollack said. “Let’s be honest. That’s what we’ve seen. The talent discrepancy shows that. Look at the NFL Draft every, single year. It’s insane. Ohio State recruits on another level. They have kids that are on another level. They have Justin Fields, who’s now going to be one of the front runners for the Heisman Trophy. They have so much defensive talent. … It’s just not fair. It’s an embarrassment of riches.”

As long as Ohio State has Justin Fields under center, it’ll be the team to beat in the Big Ten. Last season, the dual-threat quarterback threw for 3,273 yards and 41 touchdowns.

Fields has plenty of talent around him, such as Chris Olave, Trey Sermon and Garrett Wilson, so he might put up video-game numbers this fall.

