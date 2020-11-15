ESPN’s Early Prediction For Ohio State vs. Indiana

Week 12 of the 2020 college football season is poised to be an unofficial semifinals for the Big Ten Championship Game. The four remaining undefeated teams in the conference are all set to do battle with Ohio State hosting Indiana while Northwestern takes on Wisconsin.

Indiana is the most surprising team to be in the mix by far. The Hoosiers have rarely enjoyed success on the football field, but the last few years under head coach Tom Allen have been different. So far this year they’ve ended long droughts against Penn State and Michigan. Their 4-0 start against Big Ten opponents is their best start in years.

But Ohio State is an entirely different animal from the teams Indiana have beaten so far. Buckeyes QB Justin fields has as many touchdowns as incompletions (11). They’re the No. 3 team in the nation and are widely expected to contend for the College Football Playoff.

Indiana deserves to be in this position with the way they’ve played. But just about everyone is expecting the fairy tale to end this weekend, including the ESPN stat models.

ESPN’s computer model has released its early prediction for the Ohio State-Indiana game.

ESPN’s computer model believes that Ohio State has an overwhelming advantage. The computer model gives the Buckeyes a 90-percent chance to win Saturday’s game against the Hoosiers.

Indiana is poised to be the toughest team that Ohio State will face in the regular season this year. If the Buckeyes stomp the Hoosiers, it should be smooth sailing the rest of the way.

The game will be played at 12 p.m. EST on FOX.