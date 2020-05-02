ESPN’s FPI Names The Most-Likely CFB Playoff Teams

Clemson and Ohio State came up short in their pursuit of a national championship last season, but both programs have the necessary pieces to make another run toward the College Football Playoff in 2020.

Last year’s field included Clemson, LSU, Ohio State and Oklahoma. Ed Oregon ultimately led the Tigers to their first national title since the 2007 season. It helped that his roster was loaded with NFL talent from top to bottom.

Each new season there’s at least one or two different teams making the Playoff from the year prior. If ESPN’s Football Power Index ends up being correct, that trend will continue through the 2020 season.

The FPI currently gives Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and Wisconsin the best odds to make the Playoff. This would be the first time that multiple teams from the Big Ten would make it this far.

Here’s the exact percentage each team has to make the College Football Playoff, per the FPI:

Clemson (81%)

Ohio State (64%)

Alabama (59%)

Wisconsin (33%)

Right on the cusp of making the Playoff is Georgia, according to the FPI. It’s been two years since Kirby Smart took the Bulldogs back to that stage.

As for LSU, the defending champions have the sixth-best chance of reaching the Playoff.

Do you agree with the FPI’s predictions for the CFP?