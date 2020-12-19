Everyone Has A 3-Word Message For Ohio State Football

The Ohio State Buckeyes could never have imagined the fight they currently find themselves in with Northwestern.

Ohio State’s offense racked up nearly 200 yards of total offense in the first half, but put up only six points. Northwestern used a stout defensive effort to take a 10-6 lead into halftime.

So far in the second half, star quarterback Justin Fields has struggled to move the ball. Fields is just 9-of-23 passing for 104 yards and two interceptions on the afternoon.

With Fields struggling, everyone had the same message for Ohio State’s coaching staff. Fans watching from home all want Ohio State to run the ball more.

Perhaps Ohio State would consider continuing to run the ball? — RJ Young (@RJ_Young) December 19, 2020

I don’t know, maybe run the ball — Ramzy Nasrallah (@ramzy) December 19, 2020

Running the ball would seem like a good idea for the Buckeyes over the final 20 minutes of the game. Ohio State’s best plays so far this afternoon have come on runs from running back Trey Sermon.

In fact, the Oklahoma transfer has been dominant so far. Sermon racked up 150 yards on just 10 carries, including a 65 yard rush in the third quarter.

He’s easily been the best part of the Ohio State offense this afternoon. With the game on the line, we’ll likely see a lot more Trey Sermon over final 20 minutes of the game.