Everyone Has The Same Message For Shaun Wade Tonight

When talking to the media last week, Ohio State cornerback Shaun Wade said “You already know who I want to go up against.” With the first half of the national title game almost over, it’s safe to say he regrets ever challenging Alabama wideout DeVonta Smith.

No one has had an answer for Smith this season. After all, he did end up winning the Heisman Trophy this season.

Even though Ohio State has a plethora of talented players on defense, the secondary hasn’t found a way to slow down Smith tonight. He already has 12 receptions for 215 yards and three touchdowns in the first half.

Smith is currently on pace for over 400 receiving yards in the national championship game. That’s just absurd when you consider the level of competition.

Ohio State can’t blame Wade for the team’s current deficit, but the college football world believes he’s responsible for Smith’s jaw-dropping performance.

Smitty after hearing Shaun Wade’s quote earlier in the week: pic.twitter.com/HiWSN4XwOg — Barstool Bama (@BarstoolAlabama) January 12, 2021

Shaun Wade asked for this😭😭 pic.twitter.com/ZndQXJ7VYn — PFF College (@PFF_College) January 12, 2021

Shaun Wade. Be careful what you ask for — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) January 12, 2021

If it’s any consolation, Wade isn’t the only cornerback who has struggled to cover Smith. In fact, there hasn’t been a cornerback this season to have much success against the SEC Offensive Player of the Year.

Perhaps the second half will be much more kind to Wade and the Buckeyes, but right now it’s not looking too good.