Everyone Is Saying Same Thing About Ohio State Tonight

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 07: Ohio State Buckeyes football helmet before the BIG Ten Football Championship Game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Andy Lyons/Getty Images

It certainly didn't look like it in Week 1, but tonight the Buckeyes of Ohio State look like a national championship contender.

The Big Ten favorite is taking Wisconsin to the woodshed in Columbus this evening. At the time of writing this, No. 3 Ohio State leads the Badgers 45-7; it's not even the fourth quarter yet.

Quarterback C.J. Stroud has 235 yards and four touchdowns with one pick through the air. Running back Treyveon Henderson has added 107 yards on 19 carries while Miyan Williams has 101 yards and two scores on 11 carries.

Ohio State certainly looks like the championship favorite we are all expecting. Welcome to the party, Buckeyes.

"Ohio State will win the National Championship," one fan said on Twitter.

"Ohio State is winning the national championship btw," another fan wrote.

"The three teams with a realistic shot at a national championship this season are, in order: Georgia, Alabama & Ohio State. Anyone else with dreams of a Natty can line up to be slaughtered in the semis as #4 I guess," a fan commented.

Ohio State is so back.

Catch the rest of tonight's Big Ten showdown on ABC.