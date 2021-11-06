Right now, Ohio State doesn’t have the resume to compete with college football’s bests for the top four spots in the College Football Playoff. That means the Buckeyes need style points. Mission failed.

No. 5 Ohio State did not look like a College Football Playoff team on Saturday afternoon in Lincoln. The Buckeyes struggled against a 3-6 Nebraska team that probably won’t even become bowl eligible this season. That spells trouble regarding OSU’s playoff fate.

Ohio State’s best win this year came in the season opener against Minnesota. The Golden Gophers fell to 6-3 on Saturday with an ugly 14-6 loss to the Illinois Fighting Illini.

The Buckeyes have plenty of work to do to get themselves into the College Football Playoff. They’d better hope the committee didn’t watch much of Saturday’s game.

I think it’s far to say that even with a win today,Ohio State deserves to be dropped from the top 6 for the college football playoff rankings #ohiostatefootball #CFBPlayoff — Nathaniel Clark (@Ohionate97) November 6, 2021

Ohio state has not looked like a playoff team today — joe perella (@joeperella3) November 6, 2021

Ohio State does not deserve to be in the playoffs this year and i love the Buckeyes but we do not look as good as we should look — SwaggyJustChillin (@strangelegacy) November 6, 2021

This Ohio State team is not a playoff team — El Sanu (@larry_legend9) November 6, 2021

Ohio State’s defense is not playoff worthy — Kyle Seeley (@PresidentSeeley) November 6, 2021

The good news for the fifth-ranked Buckeyes is they got plenty of big games ahead of them.

Ohio State takes on Purdue next Saturday, hosts No. 3 Michigan State on Nov. 20 and then clashes with No. 8 Michigan in Ann Arbor on Nov. 27. The College Football Playoff committee will be paying close attention to those last two games.

Regardless, Ohio State isn’t passing the eye test and doesn’t have a quality win on its schedule right now. The committee should evaluate the Buckeyes for what they are and not use past years or reputation as key factors. Struggling with a 3-6 Nebraska team isn’t something to glance over.

No. 5 Ohio State leads Nebraska 23-17 late in the fourth quarter. Tune into FOX to catch the last few minutes.