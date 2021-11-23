On Tuesday afternoon, Penn State announced that James Franklin has agreed to a 10-year contract extension. It’ll keep him in Happy Valley through the 2031 season.

According to multiple reports, Franklin’s contract extension includes $75 million guaranteed. That’s a nice payday for the veteran coach.

Shortly after the news broke that Franklin received a massive contract extension, the college football world brought up an interesting point. How much money will Ohio State have to give Ryan Day to keep him in Columbus for the long haul?

“You know who’s about to get a big raise? Ryan Day,” Stewart Mandel of The Athletic said. “He’s now making substantially less ($6.6M) than the coach at Penn State and, reportedly soon, Michigan State.”

“If Mel Tucker is worth $9.5 million per year to Michigan State and James Franklin is worth $7.5 million per year to Penn State, how much is Ryan Day worth to Ohio State? *At least* $15 million per year, right,” Andrew Lind of Sports Illustrated said.

“If Franklin got a 10 yr extension being 67-32, then THE Ryan Day deserves a lifetime contract where the salary increases a certain amount each year,” an Ohio State fan tweeted.

Day has been phenomenal since taking over for Urban Meyer at Ohio State. He has led the Buckeyes to the Playoff in his first two seasons and has the program on the cusp of making yet another trip to the semifinals.

When the time comes for Ohio State to discuss a new deal with Day, he’ll most likely receive a massive raise.