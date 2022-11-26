Everyone Said The Same Thing About Urban Meyer During Ohio State Loss

ANN ARBOR, MI - NOVEMBER 25: Urban Meyer head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes after the game against the Michigan Wolverines, Ohio State won 31 to 20 on November 25, 2017 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Ohio State dominated Michigan on a yearly basis when Urban Meyer was at the helm. Ever since his departure, the Buckeyes are just 1-2 in "The Game."

On Saturday afternoon, Ryan Day's team was legitimately punched in the mouth by Jim Harbaugh's hard-hitting offense.

Michigan had 278 passing yards and 252 rushing yards en route to a 45-23 win over Ohio State on the road.

As soon as the final whistle was blown, countless fans rushed to Twitter to say Meyer should return to Columbus to coach the Buckeyes.

"Fire Ryan Day and expel any Ohio State sophomores or below. 0-2 vs Michigan is unacceptable. Make a statement TONIGHT. Bring back Urban Meyer," one fan said.

"It’s weird to say after an 11-0 start, but Ryan Day’s seat is getting a lot warmer," another fan tweeted. "The Buckeyes haven’t been the same since Urban Meyer left."

A third fan wrote, "Will Ryan Day be one of Urban Meyer's assistants on the OSU sideline next year?"

The odds of this actually happening are slim to none. Ohio State remains committed to Day.

That being said, Day knows how important this game is to the university. He can't afford to keep losing to Michigan, especially when Meyer was 7-0 in "The Game."