On Saturday afternoon, The Game kicked off from Ann Arbor with snow falling down – creating the perfect football scene.

Ohio State entered as a 7.5-point favorite over Michigan. The Wolverines, however, came out swinging with the first touchdown of the game. Later in the second quarter while trailing 7-3, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud found wide receiver Garrett Wilson in the corner of the endzone.

Following the miraculous catch, FOX’s sideline reporter Jenny Taft told a story about Wilson’s first memory of “The Game.” He told Taft his first memory of the rivalry was watching Terrelle Pryor.

Needless to say, that made the rest of the college football world feel pretty old.

“Garrett Wilson’s first recollection of the Ohio State-Michigan rivalry is watching Terrelle Pryor,” one person said with laughing emojis.

“Sideline reports of Garrett Wilson growing up as a kid watching Terrelle Pryor play for the Buckeyes,” said with a gif from Saving Private Ryan of Matt Damon’s character turning old.

“Hearing Garrett Wilson telling Jenny Taft that Terrelle Pryor was his first memory of The Game,” said another using the same gif.

We’re all getting a little older than we’d like.