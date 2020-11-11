Everyone’s Making Same Joke About Ohio State vs. Alabama

Ohio State and Alabama will both be idle this weekend as a result of their scheduled games being postponed or canceled.

The Buckeyes were supposed to play Maryland, but the Terrapins have had eight players in the last week test positive for COVID-19. As a result, the matchup was canceled and will not be made up.

As for Alabama, the Crimson Tide had their annual SEC rivalry bout with LSU postponed. The Tigers are the ones dealing with COVID issues. Unlike Ohio State-Maryland, there is hope that Alabama-LSU will get rescheduled.

With both powerhouses unexpectedly getting the weekend off, the college football world has been making the same joke about wishing they could turn around and play each other.

Alabama and Ohio State should play this weekend. Give the winner the national championship trophy. Play the rest of the season out for fun. — Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoAP) November 11, 2020

Ohio State-Alabama this week? Anyone? — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) November 11, 2020

As my main man @gnilly97 pointed out, Alabama is also off this weekend… — Bill Landis (@BillLandis25) November 11, 2020

Alabama-Ohio State on Saturday… let's do it. https://t.co/nO4oaF7c9x — Matt Connolly (@MattatTheState) November 11, 2020

I'm not saying this would be good policy, but it would be very funny if the Big Ten let Ohio State go play Alabama this weekend while telling Nebraska that they aren't allowed to schedule some random FCS team. — Matt Brown (@MattBrownEP) November 11, 2020

Since the Buckeyes and Crimson Tide are idle this week, why not let just them play Saturday?!

A little Playoff Previews, baby! #OhioState 🌰 vs. #Alabama 🐘 — John Sabol (@John_Sabol) November 11, 2020

We can’t let Covid win.

Ohio State vs Alabama.

Saturday. — Matt Schick (@ESPN_Schick) November 11, 2020

Since the CFB season seems to be going off the rails right now, let's just go ahead and do Ohio State vs. Alabama this week so we can have a National Championship Game. — Adam Burke (@SkatingTripods) November 11, 2020

give us Ohio state/ Alabama this week you cowards — karina (@karinasophia12) November 11, 2020

Unfortunately, this isn’t going to happen. The Big Ten has made it abundantly clear it will not allow teams to play non-conference games this season.

It is fun to dream about this matchup occurring though. Who knows, we might see the Buckeyes and Crimson Tide face off in the College Football Playoff this year.

It would be the first time they’d faced off since 2014.