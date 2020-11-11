The Spun

Everyone’s Making Same Joke About Ohio State vs. Alabama

ohio state players defend alabama's hail mary attemptNEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 01: Tyvis Powell #23 of the Ohio State Buckeyes intercepts a ball in the fourth quarter during the All State Sugar Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 1, 2015 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Ohio State and Alabama will both be idle this weekend as a result of their scheduled games being postponed or canceled.

The Buckeyes were supposed to play Maryland, but the Terrapins have had eight players in the last week test positive for COVID-19. As a result, the matchup was canceled and will not be made up.

As for Alabama, the Crimson Tide had their annual SEC rivalry bout with LSU postponed. The Tigers are the ones dealing with COVID issues. Unlike Ohio State-Maryland, there is hope that Alabama-LSU will get rescheduled.

With both powerhouses unexpectedly getting the weekend off, the college football world has been making the same joke about wishing they could turn around and play each other.

https://twitter.com/ThatGuyWarren/status/1326613779199766530?s=20

Unfortunately, this isn’t going to happen. The Big Ten has made it abundantly clear it will not allow teams to play non-conference games this season.

It is fun to dream about this matchup occurring though. Who knows, we might see the Buckeyes and Crimson Tide face off in the College Football Playoff this year.

It would be the first time they’d faced off since 2014.


