Everyone's Saying Same Thing About Ohio State Fans Tonight

COLUMBUS, OH - APRIL 18: A general view of Ohio Stadium as more than 99,000 fans packed in to watch the annual Ohio State Spring Game on April 18, 2015 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

Ohio State was one made field goal away from beating Georgia to earn a berth in tonight's College Football Playoff National Championship.

Considering the undefeated Bulldogs are taking TCU to the woodshed in the first half, one can't help but think many Buckeye fans have to be kicking themselves.

It certainly seems that way judging by social media commentary.

"Ohio State fans have to be absolutely sick watching this," tweeted former OSU reporter Ryan Ginn.

"As an Ohio State fan I just feel numb honestly," said @JessiTheBuckeye.

"Imagine being an Ohio State fan RN," joked one Oklahoma diehard.

"This is embarrassing. TCU sucks. Ohio State should’ve beat Georgia. Yes I’m a bitter Ohio State fan but come on this is the championship game and it’s going to be a blowout," another Buckeye fan chimed in.

"Ohio State fans have to be sick. You literally gave away a national championship," added a Florida fan.

"I would just ask Ohio State fans to take some time out of your feelings to think about the Michigan fans who watched their team lose to this TCU team. It's called empathy," said Buckeye Huddle's Tony Gerdeman in an attempt to look on the bright side.

As it turns out, Ohio State-Georgia was essentially the de facto national title game.

The Bulldogs just scored to go up 31-7 before halftime.

Assuming they don't cough up this lead, Georgia will become the first back-to-back national champion in college football since Alabama in 2011-12.