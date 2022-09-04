Everyone's Saying The Same Thing About Ohio State's Offense Right Now

Ohio State's offense is supposed to be one of the best in college football this season, but it certainly doesn't look like it vs. Notre Dame tonight.

The Buckeyes mustered just seven points in two quarters of play against the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame. They finished the half with a missed field goal.

Notre Dame is no doubt giving Ohio State's offense plenty of looks and making good tackles. But the Buckeyes simply seem out of sync right now.

"Haven't been able to watch much of the game with editing and what not, but this is not the Ohio State offense we were expecting," said Hayden Grove.



"Every Ohio state fan tried to tell me we have a godly offense. It’s a good offense. But y’all calm down. Dude tried to tell me 50 points every game should be a given lmao," wrote Brodie.

"Ohio State’s Offense looking a little slow to start the season," wrote Van Lathan Jr.

"Is Georgia's offense better than Ohio State? People are asking," said Tom Fornelli.

It's gut-check time in Columbus. The Buckeyes trail Notre Dame 10-7 at the half.

Tune into ABC right now to catch the final two quarters.