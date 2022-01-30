Ex-Ohio State Football Star Charged With 5 Felonies

NFL cornerback and Ohio State star Damon Arnette is in a whole world of trouble following his arrest this weekend.

According to TMZSports, Arnette is facing a total of five felonies. The 2020 first-round pick was arrested in Las Vegas on Friday after allegedly threatening a valet with a gun.

Arnette was originally charged with assault with a deadly weapon, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a controlled substance. Now, the latest reporting from TMZ provides some clarity to those charges..

In total, Arnette is facing five felonies: two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, one count of possession of a controlled substance, one count of possession of marijuana or cannabis and one count of carrying or concealing a gun without a permit.

UPDATE: Arnette has been charged with FIVE felonies. https://t.co/enrU00ZQGe — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) January 30, 2022

The Kansas City Chiefs, who signed Arnette to a futures contract on January 20, released him yesterday. Unfortunately, this is not Arnette’s first brush with the law.

He was released by the Las Vegas Raiders, the team that drafted him, back on November 8 after a video went viral featuring Arnette holding a weapon and making death threats. The Miami Dolphins later signed the 2019 second-team All-Big Ten selection to their practice squad, but he was released from the roster once the regular season ended.

Judging by his latest legal issues, it doesn’t seem like Arnette will be getting another NFL opportunity any time soon. Then again, it is pretty clear at this point that football is the last thing he should be worried about.

Arnette needs to straighten out his life first.