Ezekiel Elliott’s Tweet About Beating Michigan Is Going Viral

The past few days haven’t been too kind to Michigan’s football program, as the team has taken multiple jabs on social media from former Ohio State players. This time around, Ezekiel Elliott took a shot at his alma mater’s biggest rival.

Last Friday, Cardale Jones shared his harsh take on Michigan’s helmets, tweeting “Everyone knows what a trash can looks like.” His hilarious tweet received over 50,000 likes in a short period of time.

Elliott didn’t blast the Wolverines as well as Jones did on Twitter, but his latest post is still pretty strong. Pro Football Focus showed a statistic that the top five cornerbacks with the lowest completion percentage allowed over the last six years in the Big Ten all came from Michigan.

It appears there is a reason that Michigan cornerbacks don’t give up high completion percentages. According to Elliott, it’s because the defense is too busy giving up 350 rushing yards instead.

Don’t gotta throw it when u run for 350 lol https://t.co/vL953b2bGJ — Ezekiel Elliott (@EzekielElliott) June 23, 2020

Honestly, the explanation from Elliott isn’t totally wrong when it comes to Michigan-Ohio State games.

During the 2019 season, the Buckeyes ran for 265 yards against the Wolverines. It might not be 350 yards like Elliott said, but it’s still an impressive amount of yards being had on the ground.

After several days of being put on blast, it’ll be interesting to see if any former Michigan players respond to these latest tweets from Elliott and Jones.