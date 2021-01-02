Ezekiel Elliott Has A Message For Trey Sermon Tonight

For the second game in a row, running back Trey Sermon is carrying a heavy load for the Ohio State offense.

Sermon set the program single-game rushing record with his 331-yard masterpiece against Northwestern in the Big Ten title game. Tonight, he’s rushed for 121 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries and caught three passes for 47 yards…and that’s just in the first half.

As Sermon and the Buckeyes built a 35-14 halftime lead, the last OSU running back to perform like this in the College Football Playoff shared a message of support on Twitter.

Ezekiel Elliott implored Sermon to “lean on ’em” as he and his teammates try to clinch a berth in the national title game.

Lean on Em @treyera — Ezekiel Elliott (@EzekielElliott) January 2, 2021

It’s pretty incredible to consider that Sermon was mostly a complementary back for the first few games of this season.

But ever since Master Teague got injured early in the Big Ten Championship Game, the Oklahoma transfer has found another gear.

Will it be enough to hold off Clemson? We’ll find out soon enough.