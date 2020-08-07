Dallas Cowboys star and former Buckeye Ezekiel Elliott had a message for the people in the Ohio State football program Thursday night.

It turns out Zeke isn’t happy at whoever leaked reported comments that Ohio State head coach Ryan Day made about Michigan. On Monday, Day and Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh got into a “heated exchange” on the Big Ten coaches’ conference call.

According to Bucknuts.com and ESPN, Day reportedly told his players during a team meeting later that day that Michigan had better hope for a mercy rule in 2020, because he was “going to hang 100 on them.” This afternoon, Day declined comment on the back-and-forth between he and Harbaugh from earlier in the week.

Ezekiel Elliott, however, is not holding back. He made his feelings known about the person or persons who revealed what Day had said to the media.

“Snitches get stitches,” Elliott tweeted.

We understand why Elliott feels this way, considering he is fiercely loyal to his alma mater. However, we can’t help but enjoy the fact Day not only apparently said what he did, but that it got out publicly.

An already intense rivalry just got a little bit spicier. October 24 can’t come soon enough.