Ezekiel Elliott Reacts To Jalen Rose’s Ohio State-Michigan Prediction

Will Ohio State’s recent dominance over Michigan come to an end this season? Ezekiel Elliot doesn’t see it happening.

The Buckeyes have won eight-straight and 15 of the last 16 contests against the Wolverines. The last few contests in particular have resulted in ugly blowouts. Ohio State has outscored Michigan 149 to 86 in the last three meetings.

Michigan alum and NBA analyst Jalen Rose thinks the Buckeyes’ dominance will come to an end this season. The former Wolverine made a massive prediction this week, saying this will finally be the year Michigan beats Ohio State.

Many have made the same prediction before, and all have been wrong these past eight years. Rose’s Michigan prediction sparked a hilarious reaction from OSU alum Ezekiel Elliot on Thursday, as seen in the tweet below. It’s safe to say Elliot is rolling with the Buckeyes this season.

This season’s Ohio State-Michigan rivalry will be like no other. The contest is traditionally played during the final week of the regular-season in late November. Given the circumstances surrounding the unprecedented 2020 season, though, the game will now be played on Oct. 24 in Columbus.

Some believe the scheduling change could be a major advantage for the Wolverines. Ohio State typically plays its best by the end of the season. Whereas Michigan tends to dominate early on, but gets progressively worse throughout the year.

Will the Wolverines snap an eight-game skid against their most hated rival this season? We’ll find out on Oct. 24.