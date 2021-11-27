The Spun

Fans Are Loving The Weather Forecast For Michigan-Ohio State Game

Big Ten rivals Ohio State and Michigan players during a college football game.ANN ARBOR, MI - NOVEMBER 30: Davon Hamilton #53 of the Ohio State Buckeyes makes the stop on Zach Charbonnet #24 of the Michigan Wolverines during the third quarter of the game at Michigan Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Ohio State defeated Michigan 56-27. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

Two of the biggest rivals in sports will square off this Saturday in Ann Arbor, as No. 5 Michigan will host No. 2 Ohio State in a game that has major College Football Playoff implications.

Leading up to this game, the weather in Ann Arbor has been a huge talking point. A few days ago, the temperature at kickoff  was expected to be 33 degrees Fahrenheit with a 15 percent chance of precipitation.

Things have changed over the past 24 hours, as the current forecast includes a 50 percent chance of snow at kickoff. As for the temperature, it’s supposed to be a frigid 30 degrees Fahrenheit throughout the afternoon.

Although it doesn’t sound like there’ll be a huge snowstorm in Michigan, the fact that it’ll probably snow during the biggest game of the season for the Wolverines is quite cool.

Here’s the weather forecast in Ann Arbor:

As you’d expect, college football fans are pleased with the latest weather forecast.

“Important games with snow. Nothing better,” one fan said.

“The best type of weather,” an Ohio State fan replied. “Michigan is in trouble.”

If it does actually snow throughout this game, the Buckeyes and Wolverines will need to rely heavily on their running backs. That means we should see a lot of Treveyon Henderson and Hassan Haskins.

Ohio State is a seven-point favorite heading into this game. Kickoff is at 12 p.m. ET on FOX.

