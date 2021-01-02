Fans React To Kirk Herbstreit’s Performance On Saturday Night

Kirk Herbstreit was already considered the best college football analyst in the business coming into this week. That being said, his performance tonight for the Clemson-Ohio State game has solidified his spot at the top.

Two of Herbstreit’s sons, Tye and Jake, have been on the Tigers’ roster since 2019. His other son, Zack, recently announced that he’s going to continue his athletic career with the Buckeyes. Let’s also not forget that Herbstreit played for the Buckeyes from 1989-1993.

Despite all those factors, Herbstreit doesn’t let it affect him as a broadcaster. He calls the game from a neutral standpoint and avoids playing favorites.

College football fans around the country are quickly noticing that Herbstreit is as professional as they get.

“It’s amazing how you can watch this game and have no idea that Kirk Herbstreit played at Ohio State, has two sons at Clemson, and another son committed to Ohio State. He’s one of the few guys that I wouldn’t consider a homer,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

It’s amazing how you can watch this game and have no idea that Kirk Herbstreit played at Ohio State, has two sons at Clemson, and another son committed to Ohio State. He’s one of the few guys that I wouldn’t consider a homer. — ♛Young Simba♛ (@CrownedPrinceHC) January 2, 2021

The entire broadcast crew for ESPN has been exceptional tonight. Chris Fowler is one of the best play-by-play sportscasters in sports, and the duo of Maria Taylor and Tom Rinaldi have been great with their sideline reporting.

Ohio State has a commanding 42-21 lead over Clemson in the Sugar Bowl. Winner of this game will face Alabama in the national championship game.