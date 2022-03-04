Ohio State Stars Dominate NFL Combine: Fans React

There were plenty of great wide receivers participating at the NFL Combine on Thursday, and yet, Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson managed to steal the show.

Olave and Wilson both posted exceptional times in the 40-yard dash. The former ran a 4.38, while the latter completed the drill in 4.39 seconds.

Analysts also raved about Olave’s ability to complete the pass-catching drills. He’s considered a “smooth mover” who can catch everything thrown his way.

Wilson, meanwhile, had an impressive 36-inch vertical. He showed off his vertical several times while at Ohio State.

As you’d expect, the NFL world was thoroughly impressed by the numbers Olave and Wilson put up on Thursday night.

“Ohio State’s Garrett Wilson (4.38) and Chris Olave (4.39) became the 2nd pair of WR teammates since 2006 to run sub-4.4 40 times at the same combine,” ESPN’s Field Yates tweeted. “The only other duo? Terry McLaurin and Parris Campbell.”

Ohio State’s Garrett Wilson (4.38) and Chris Olave (4.39) became the 2nd pair of WR teammates since 2006 to run sub-4.4 40 times at the same combine. The only other duo? Terry McLaurin and Parris Campbell. pic.twitter.com/ugglFDDDkI — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 4, 2022

“These Ohio State WRs are DIFFERENT,” Pro Football Focus tweeted.

🤯 Chris Olave: 4.26 40 🤯 Garrett Wilson: 4.37 40 These Ohio State WRs are DIFFERENT💨 pic.twitter.com/wkzfi0tbnJ — PFF (@PFF) March 4, 2022

“Very deep receiver class but it’s clear the Buckeyes — Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson — are the best in this session,” Nick Shook of NFL.com said.

Very deep receiver class but it’s clear the Buckeyes — Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson — are the best in this session. — Nick Shook (@TheNickShook) March 4, 2022

Olave and Wilson were projected to be first-round picks prior to the NFL Combine.

We’d imagine they’ll definitely come off the draft board on Day 1 after seeing what they accomplished in Indianapolis.