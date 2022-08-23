Fans React To Troubling Former Ohio State Player Arrest News

COLUMBUS, OH - SEPTEMBER 24: The opening kickoff takes place between Iowa and Ohio State during the first quarter on September 24, 2005 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State defeated Iowa 31-6. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

It was announced this week that former Ohio State defensive back Marcus Williamson has been charged with two counts of aggravated robbery, one count of aggravated kidnapping and one count of tampering with or fabricating evidence.

Williamson, 23, forced a woman to withdraw $500 from an ATM last week. He then drove off with her car.

After driving off with the victim's vehicle, Williamson threw some of her items into a trash can. He was later identified by the victim in a six-person photo lineup.

The college football world is understandably stunned by this news involving Williamson.

"Honestly, that's not the Marcus Williamson I've known for the last six years. At all. Something is very wrong and I hope he can get the help he needs," Andrew Lind of Buckeyes Now said.

"Not that a later amount of time makes it less so, but that Marcus Williamson stuff is extra sad given that he was on the team literally last year," one person tweeted.

"That's a long way to fall, a year removed from school," another person wrote. "Damn."

Williamson, who was booked into the Shelby County Jail over the weekend, is being held on an $80,000 bond.

A court date has been scheduled for Williamson on Sept. 7.