Fans Aren’t Happy With Anonymous Quotes On Justin Fields

Former Ohio State star Justin Fields has seen his draft stock take a hit over the last few months, despite, at one point, being a clear top-two quarterback prospect in the upcoming NFL Draft. Questionable anonymous quotes, reported by Dan Orlovsky in an appearance on the Pat McAfee show on Wednesday, could help explain why.

The ESPN analyst shared a few concerns that sources have about Fields heading into April. Here’s a few examples of what’s been said about the quarterback prospect, per Seth Steere:

“Last guy in, first guy out.”

“I’ve heard there are some questions with Justin Fields’ work ethic.”

“Where is his desire to be a great quarterback?”

To be frank, these quotes seem ridiculous.

Fields was one of the most outspoken players of bringing back football in 2020 after the Big Ten called the season off due to COVID-19. He then went on to lead Ohio State to an undefeated regular season and trip to the College Football Playoff. After taking a hit to the ribs that left him banged up in the the CFP Semifinal against Clemson, he went back into the game and dominated, throwing for nearly 400 yards and six touchdowns.

Football fans were also incensed at the anonymous quotes after they were reported on Wednesday. Many took to Twitter to share their displeasure.

Right on cue. Anonymous quotes slandering the Black QB using the same playbook. How predictable https://t.co/KvLbFDjuyT — Evan Barnes〽️ (@evan_b) March 31, 2021

The dude broke his ribs, went out for one play, and came back in to help lead his team to victory over Clemson lol https://t.co/6CJYZ7DR9U — Zachary Grier 🏈 (@zgrier24) March 31, 2021

We're still doing that Family Guy speeding ticket meme for QBs huh https://t.co/xSbcefJHXw — Computer Cowboy (@benbbaldwin) March 31, 2021

God I wish Justin Fields wanted to be great https://t.co/vausQwGo3z pic.twitter.com/FjLhYGaBO1 — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) March 31, 2021

1) Check my timeline on what I HAVE SAID ABOUT FIELDS

2) it’s not my opinion on him it’s others and I said those others were people that are tied to decision making

3) I said back in Feb the Big 10 doesn’t have football without JF-says plenty. — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) March 31, 2021

Fields’ stock should be on the rise after he completed a stunning workout at Ohio State’s Pro Day earlier this week. The 22-year-old quarterback ran a blazing 4.43 40-yard dash and showed his ability to sling the ball all over the field during his throwing session. If any teams had doubts about his play on the field, those were put to bed.

That being said, questioning Fields’ passion for the game doesn’t seem like to the logical follow-up. Any team that takes the above quotes too seriously could find itself missing out on a talented prospect next month at the NFL Draft.