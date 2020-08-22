Father Of Buckeyes Star Has Blunt Message For BTN

The father of Ohio State star cornerback Shaun Wade posted a blunt message for the Big Ten Network on Saturday.

Shaun’s father, Riley, was one of several parents to attend the protest at Big Ten headquarters this past week. Most parents of Big Ten football players have been frustrated by the conference’s decision to delay the fall football season to the spring.

Player and parent protests have been well documented by various sports networks. But the conference’s own network, the BTN, has failed to highlight the ongoing protests within the conference. Riley is tired of the silence.

Shaun’s father posted a blunt message for the Big Ten Network on Saturday. He would like to see the network cancelled for its lack of transparency and reporting on the protests.

UNSUBSCRIBE TO BTN…. They don't support us anyway… Our protest was on ESPN twice Get up and College Football live…. We are in Chicago and BTN acts like it didn't happen… Cancel they A… Until the Commissioner talks to these parents….. — Randy L Wade💯%🐐 [email protected]❌ℹLy….. (@gslsff) August 21, 2020

To be quite honest, most conference networks don’t conduct thorough day-to-day reporting. The Big Ten Network in particular fills most of its programming schedule with replays of the conference’s most classic games.

But at a time like this, individual conference reporting could be used now more than ever. The Big Ten Network would be wise to fill its schedule with more live daily reporting.