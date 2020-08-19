Father Of Buckeyes Star Has Message For Big Ten Commissioner

There might not be a person in sports facing more criticism at the moment than Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren. His latest open letter to the conference’s community has done nothing but anger fans everywhere.

Warren announced that he will not alter the conference’s original decision to postpone the football season, saying “The vote by the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors (COP/C) was overwhelmingly in support of postponing fall sports and will not be revisited.”

While there have been plenty of people criticizing Warren on social media, no one has been as vocal as Randy Wade, the father of Ohio State cornerback Shaun Wade.

“If a kid is bad football player do I tell him “You are Bad” or do I explain to what things he needs to work on! And give advice on daily steps to accomplishing his goal to help him get better… SMH,” Wade posted on Twitter.

Wade wasn’t done venting about Warren’s open letter.

“What Kevin Warren sent out not only is undermining what our young men and women wear on their jersey,” he wrote. “Its embarrassing to the outcry of parents that support their kids…TRANSPARENCY is what we need what presidents voted to cancel fall & What steps are need to play spring.”

The Wade family wants Warren to provide parents with more information regarding why the Big Ten postponed the fall season and what the spring season would look like.

Back in July, Shaun Wade’s parents said he wouldn’t play for the Buckeyes if the season moves to the spring. Perhaps a response from Warren could result in a change of heart.

Regardless if Wade plays in the spring or not, he’s most likely going to be a first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.