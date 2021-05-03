Father Of Ohio State Basketball Star Denies Transfer Rumor

A significant rumor about Ohio State basketball forward E.J. Liddell and a possible transfer is making the rounds on social media this week. But it appears such a rumor isn’t accurate.

A report surfaced on Sunday suggesting Liddell is seriously considering a transfer to Illinois. The Fighting Illini are coming off one of their best regular seasons in program history, but had an early exit from the 2021 NCAA Tournament at the hands of Loyola Chicago.

The report and rumor has sent Buckeye Nation into a bit of a frenzy, and for good reason. Liddell was one of the Buckeyes’ top players last season and has all the makings to be a Big Ten star for years to come. It appears fans won’t have to worry any longer.

Eric Liddell, E.J.’s father, told Adam Jarby of The Columbus Dispatch Liddell “isn’t going to Illinois.” There haven’t even been discussions between the two sides.

“No, he’s not going to Illinois,” Eric said on Monday, via BuckeyeExtra.com. “We haven’t talked to not one person from Illinois. That hasn’t even been in our household. We’re just testing the waters right now.”

For now, it looks like the only way E.J. Liddell leaves Ohio State is if it’s for the NBA. Otherwise, he’s staying put with the Buckeyes.

Liddell was terrific for OSU last season. He averaged 16.2 points and 6.7 rebounds during his sophomore campaign.

It doesn’t look like there’s any accuracy to the report suggesting Liddell could leave for Illinois this off-season.