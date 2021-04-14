Footage Surfaces From Justin Fields’ Second Pro Day

On Wednesday afternoon, former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields held his second Pro Day with a more selective group of teams at the workout.

A few weeks ago, Fields and several other star Buckeyes worked out for 31 NFL teams – only the Los Angeles Rams didn’t show up. Today, however, only five teams were supposed to be in attendance.

The Falcons, Jets, Patriots, Broncos and 49ers all made the trip to Columbus. But that’s not all. Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Pace and head coach Matt Nagy also secretly made the trip to watch Fields throw.

Fields’ first workout was televised nationally, but the second was more under wraps as he was working off of a more team-specific script. For those who didn’t get a chance to watch, Ohio State released some footage.

Fields can be seen making a few incredible throws over the course of the minute-long video.

Check it out.

Footage from Justin Fields’ second pro day 🚀 @brgridiron Among teams in attendance, per @AlbertBreer:

– Jets

– 49ers

– Falcons

– Panthers

– Broncos (via @OhioStateFB) pic.twitter.com/6V2AVm0sSX — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 14, 2021

Earlier today, one NFL writer hinted at why the workout wasn’t televised. Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area and the “49ers Talk” podcast offered up his theory on Twitter this afternoon.

“Reasonable assumption: Teams that made effort to go to Ohio State did not want other teams to see live what they were seeing,” Maiocco wrote.

Fans will just have to rewatch the minute-long video posted to social media instead of getting a full workout.