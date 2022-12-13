Football World Not Happy With Ryan Day's Answer Tuesday

COLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 26: Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day on the sideline during the fourth quarter of the college football game between the Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes on November 26, 2022, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

On Tuesday, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day made some odd comments about running back Dallan Hayden.

Day first said Hayden didn't play many snaps against Michigan because he didn't fit the flow of that game. He added that Chip Trayanum was running well.

As for Hayden's outlook for the Peach Bowl, Day said the freshman tailback could be "a big part" of the team's plan against Georgia.

Ohio State fans aren't thrilled with these comments. They don't really love how inconsistent Hayden's role has been this season.

"Ryan Day has had over 2 weeks to formulate a good answer," an Ohio State fan said. "Swing and a miss. How could Dallan Hayden not 'fit' vs. Michigan but can be a part of the game plan vs. Georgia? They let Henderson play a full half of football on a broken foot."

"This makes no sense," another fan wrote.

"What?! Good heavens. Didn't have that issue the week before when he bounced off the bench to rip off 100-plus yards at Maryland," Larry Phillips tweeted.

After barely getting any carries against Iowa on Oct. 22, Hayden had over 100 rushing yards in games against Indiana and Maryland.

Instead of riding the hot hand against Michigan, Day dialed up two running plays for Hayden.

The Buckeyes will need their offense to be firing on all cylinders if they're going to pull off the upset in the Peach Bowl. That means Hayden will need to get at least a few opportunities in the run game.