Football World Praying For Ohio State Player After Cancer Diagnosis

Ohio State fans and media, as well as those outside of the Buckeye family, are all praying for freshman offensive lineman Avery Henry Monday night.

Henry revealed on Twitter a short time ago that he has been diagnosed with bone cancer. A first-year player from St. Clairsville, Ohio, Henry is refusing to let his diagnosis bring him down.

"This isn’t the way I wanted to release this, but I know no other way. A couple days ago I was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a form of bone cancer," he wrote. "I will fight this! I have never been a statistic and I never will! I want to thank my brothers and coaches for the endless support!"

After his announcement hit the wire, Henry received an outpouring of prayers and support.

"Hate hearing this… Avery is a freshman offensive tackle for Ohio State. Sending prayers to you," said Cameron Teague of The Athletic.

"Sending up big prayers brother!" said former OSU linebacker and current Big Ten analyst Joshua Perry.

"Love ya brotha," Henry's teammate Javontae Jean-Baptiste wrote.

"Love you big guy praying for you," added Ohio State commit Luke Montgomery.

"You got this brother … we all here for ya!" added Buckeyes running back Dallan Hayden.

Opposing fanbases have also sent their well-wishes to Henry, who redshirted this fall in his first season at OSU.

We'd like to do the same here at The Spun. Get well soon, young man.