Football World Reacts To C.J Stroud's Performance Tonight

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 31: C.J. Stroud #7 of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks to pass during the first quarter against the Georgia Bulldogs in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 31, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images) Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud is solidifying his status as a top-10 pick this Saturday night.

Stroud is off to an incredible start against Georgia in the Peach Bowl. He has already completed 10-of-12 pass attempts for 154 yards and two touchdowns.

Both of Stroud's touchdowns occurred on plays were he was able to avoid Georgia's pass rush and make something happen off script.

Unsurprisingly, the college football world is praising Stroud's performance against Georgia's talented defense.

"CJ Stroud is dominating the game," Geoff Schwartz tweeted.

"Stroud making himself some real money so far," Dan Orlovsky said.

"CJ Stroud read the scouting report that said he can’t move," Matt Miller tweeted.

Stroud still has more work to do before Ohio State can feel good about its chances of advancing to the finals. For now though, he's doing exactly what he needs to do in order to win this game.

Will Stroud keep it up? We'll find out in the second half.