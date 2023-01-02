Football World Reacts To Ohio State 5-Star Recruit's Admission

ARLINGTON, TX - JANUARY 12: Ohio State Buckeyes players hold their helmets on the sideline during the College Football Playoff National Championship Game at AT&T Stadium on January 12, 2015 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Five-star Brandon Inniss is the highest-rated recruit in a loaded 2023 wide receiver class for Ohio State.

In a recent interview with 247Sports' Steve Wiltfong, Inniss shared that he turned down more lucrative NIL opportunities at other programs in order to play for well-regarded wide receivers coach Brian Hartline and the Buckeyes.

“I had numerous conversations with my parents, just talking to them and figuring it out,” Inniss told 247Sports. “Do you take the money now or do you get developed to be the best you can be, and in the long run you’ll earn more money and be more ready and developed by the time you get to the NFL.”

Inniss is not the only 2023 recruit who claims he bypassed higher NIL compensation to sign with the Buckeyes. His decision has sparked a major conversation on social media.

"Smart kid. Glad we got him," said one OSU fan.

"That NIL money gonna be chump change compared to being a first round pick and also the chance to compete for national titles," added another.

"Brian Hartline is carrying the entire program on his back," chimed in a third.

"Lol *turned* and I’m sure he’s still getting paid very nicely. It’s deserved but let’s not act like OSU isn’t handing out money either," said a skeptical Florida fan.

"If you're ever doubting the OSU beat for saying that OSU isn't giving upfront money, you should listen to the recruits themselves," stated another Ohio State diehard. "This is the second 2023 prospect to openly state that they chose OSU in spite of receiving bigger upfront deals elsewhere."

Inniss is the No. 4 wide receiver in the 2023 cycle, according to 247Sports' Composite Rankings.

He is one of four highly-rated wideouts to sign with Ohio State in December.