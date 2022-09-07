Football World Reacts To Ohio State, Notre Dame Rating News

COLUMBUS, OH - SEPTEMBER 03: Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) looks to pass as Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Rylie Mills (99) applies pressure during the first quarter of the college football game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Ohio State Buckeyes on September 3, 2022, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Ohio State and Notre Dame was the most hyped matchup of Week 1 of the college football season.

The game produced TV ratings to match that status. According to Show Buzz Daily, 10.5 million people tuned in to watch No. 2 Ohio State earn a 21-10 win over the fifth-ranked Fighting Irish in primetime on Saturday night.

The game was broadcast on ABC, as well as the ESPN app. Ohio State-Notre Dame earned three million more viewers than the next most watched game of the weekend, which was LSU-Florida State on Sunday night in New Orleans.

College football fans don't seem to be shocked that the Buckeyes and Irish drew in a lot of eyeballs.

After appearing on ABC in Week 1, Ohio State will host Arkansas State on Big Ten Network at noon ET this Saturday.

Notre Dame, meanwhile, will take on Marshall in its home opener at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC.