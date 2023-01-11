Football World Reacts To Ohio State's Quarterback Competition

COLUMBUS, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 17: Devin Brown #15 of the Ohio State Buckeyes warms up prior to a game against the Toledo Rockets at Ohio Stadium on September 17, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images) Ben Jackson/Getty Images

There's no question Ohio State will be loaded with talent next season, but Ryan Day may have to replace superstar quarterback C.J. Stroud. The current expectation is that he'll declare for the NFL Draft.

In the event Stroud leaves for the NFL, the Buckeyes will host a position battle between Kyle McCord and Devin Brown.

Judging by their recent social media activity, Brown and McCord are eager to get on the field and compete. They both posted photos with cryptic captions on Instagram this week.

With that said, Ohio State fans can't wait to see how this competition unfolds.

"I'm here for this," one fan said.

Another fan tweeted, "Excited for whoever."

Of course, this quarterback competition will be irrelevant if Stroud returns for another season.

McCord attempted 20 passes this past season for 190 yards with a touchdown. Brown, meanwhile, had just one rushing attempt.

Ohio State fans will get to see what Brown and McCord are really made of at the team's spring game.