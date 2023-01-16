Football World Reacts To The Ohio State Booster Drama

COLUMBUS, OH - SEPTEMBER 19: Ohio State Buckeyes take the field prior to the game against the Northern Illinois Huskies at Ohio Stadium on September 19, 2015 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Andrew Weber/Getty Images)

One of Ohio State's top boosters found himself in the doghouse of many Buckeyes fans on Monday.

Real estate mogul Brian Schottenstein, the co-founder of The Foundation, Ohio State's top NIL collective, tweeted Monday morning that he had some "big news" forthcoming.

With rumors swirling that OSU quarterback C.J. Stroud was considering coming back to school, many fans thought Schottenstein's cryptic message was alluding to that becoming reality.

In actuality, Stroud declared for the NFL Draft today, and Schottenstein was merely teasing he and his wife's gender reveal.

Schottenstein's announcement was not well-received by a portion of the OSU fanbase that was expecting it to be Stroud-related.

Various sports media personalities have taken note of the blowback.

"The head of Ohio State’s NIL collective tweets this & follows with his [personal] gender reveal & turns off replies," said WTOL 11's Jordan Strack. "The quote tweets are pretty ridiculous. Fans calling him public enemy #1 & bashing him. Totally normal behavior. Yikes."

"One of the leading Ohio State NIL personalities tweeted out that he had big news today as C.J. Stroud rumors ran rampant… …and he used it to hold a gender reveal. Incredible content," said CBS Sports' Shehan Jeyarajah.

"Everything about this is hilarious. Brian is one of the main NIL boosters at Ohio State. He tweeted that big news was coming today and everyone assumed it was CJ Stroud coming back," noted Awful Announcing's Ben Koo. "Then he tweets this, had to turn off comments, and is getting dragged in the quote tweets."

Should Schottenstein have taken into account how his first message would have been received before he sent it? Yes, considering he had to be aware of the Stroud whispers floating around.

Congratulations to him and his family though, and here's hoping they have a happy and healthy baby girl.