Football World Reacts To The Ohio State Fan Video

Ohio State fan goes viral.

A video of an Ohio State Buckeyes football fan reacting to Saturday night's loss is going viral on Sunday morning.

The Buckeyes fell to No. 1 Georgia in heartbreaking fashion on Saturday night. Ohio State lost to the top-seeded Bulldogs ona. brutal missed fial goal attempt.

A video of an Ohio State Buckeyes fan reacting to the missed kick went viral on social media.

There were likely several Buckeyes fans in a similar position on Saturday night.

"And now they’re gonna call for Ryan Day to be fired," one fan wrote.

"How did they get in my house to take that video? Ha, great game #GoBucks!," one fan added.

"Quick, someone from Utah stand over him and wave goodbye like Ruggles did to Micah Bernard last Rose Bowl," another fan wrote.

"It's nice to know we aren't alone sometimes," another fan added.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 31: Noah Ruggles #95 of the Ohio State Buckeyes lines up to attempt a field goal during the fourth quarter against the Georgia Bulldogs in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 31, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images) Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Better luck next year, Buckeyes.