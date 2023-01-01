Football World Reacts To The Ryan Day Pregame Video

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 19: Ryan Day the head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes watches his team before the game against the Northwestern Wildcats in the Big Ten Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 19, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day is fired up for this Saturday's matchup against Georgia.

A few hours before kickoff, Day was pumping up the crowd outside of Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Though it really shouldn't surprise us, Ohio State fans are glad that Day is showing some emotion before the game.

"This the Ryan Day that you need to be scared of," one person said. "He’s ready to let it fly!"

"Show that energy In game," a fan tweeted.

Another fan wrote, "He know that job on the line."

Earlier this week, Day talked about the Peach Bowl being a second chance for this year's Ohio State team.

"When you have something taken away from you, it does give you a little more appreciation," Day said.

Day raved about his players being really physical during practice. They'll need to match Georgia's physicality tonight in order to win.

Ohio State and Georgia will kick off at 8 p.m. ET.