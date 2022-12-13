Football World Reacts To Troubling Ohio State Recruiting Update

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 07: Ohio State Buckeyes football helmet before the BIG Ten Football Championship Game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) has changed the recruiting game since it was implemented in 2021.

It's not just smaller programs that are missing out on recruits because their NIL opportunities are deemed insufficient. According to a report, this happened to Ohio State recently.

247Sports' Dave Biddle said on the radio this morning that the Buckeyes missed out on a five-star prospect because "they could not pay him even half of what he was looking for."

Biddle also said Georgia offered this unnamed recruit a substantially larger NIL package.

Biddle's report has elicited a number of reactions, with former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones strongly disagreeing with the way this situation was framed.

"FAKE NEWS”OSU didn’t MISS OUT” on any kid just chasing NIL money!" Jones tweeted. "Maybe that kid missed out on a opportunity to be apart of something amazing that’s going to last longer than any amount of money! Maybe that kid MISSED OUT on OSU! maybe get the facts straight. #GoBucks."

Other fans are having some fun at the Buckeyes' expense.

"Sounds like Ohio State needs to get their money up," one said.

"Ryan Day doesn’t have the pull to make the boosters pull out the wallets," another added.

"Smell like broke in here," chimed in a third.

Of course, there are also some debates going on about the merits of NIL and the way it is currently structured.

"This is not what NIL was supposed to be. Happy for the kids, sad for the sport," said one person.

"It's probably cause the @NCAA is pillaging money from the labor and the schools," countered another.

If Ohio State did indeed lose a kid to Georgia because its collective of boosters was willing to pay considerably more, the Buckeyes can try to exact some revenge when they meet the Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff later this month.