Football World Reacts To What Urban Meyer Said About Ohio State

COLUMBUS, OH - OCTOBER 26: Former Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer is on the set of FOX Big Noon Kickoff before a game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Wisconsin Badgers on October 26, 2019, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH. (Photo by Adam Lacy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

On Saturday night, Ohio State and Georgia will square off in the semifinals of the College Football Playoff. Former Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer shared his thoughts on this matchup.

Meyer believes Ohio State will need to have success in the passing game in order to keep up with Georgia. Fortunately for his former team, he thinks the Bulldogs' secondary isn't nearly as productive as their front seven.

“I think it’s a great matchup,” Meyer told Clay Hall. “I thinking our strength is our receiver room and our quarterback and throwing the ball. That’s relative, it’s really not a weakness of theirs. Their (Georgia) strength is stopping the run, and they gave up a lot of pass yards against LSU I saw. I’ve been watching a lot of film of them — doing stuff for Big Ten Network. They don’t play the ball real well downfield, but they (Ohio State) have to protect. (Georgia defensive tackle) Jalen Carter is one of the best interior d-linemen I’ve ever seen. So we’re probably going to have to use a (running) back to help the guards, because our guards are going to have trouble with this guy.”

Meyer then said the Peach Bowl could come down to which team has the ball last.

"I think it’s going to be a four-quarter game, and I think whoever has the ball last might win that game."

Georgia fans obviously disagree with Meyer's comments.

"Buddy acting like we ain’t put 50 on LSU head and beat them by 20," one fan said.

Another fan tweeted, "I’m trying to figure out how the media watching that LSU game and say they can’t defend down field while simultaneously winning the game by 20+."

Ohio State will have to do something no team has done this year in order to make the national championship game: beat Georgia.

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET.